Gang robs elderly man of jewels, Rs 7.4 lakh cash at knifepoint

CHENNAI: A three-member gang entered an elderly man’s house in Saidapet and robbed Rs 7.4 lakh cash and jewels from his house by threatening him at knifepoint on Friday afternoon. The main suspect, Hussain, was a driver with A Dhanumalaya Perumal (69), who entered the house under the guise of inviting the latter for his daughter’s birthday and robbed him, police said.

When Perumal opened the door, Hussain’s accomplices, who were hiding too, entered the house and gagged him and his daughter, Aruna (34) who was at home.

Perumal’s wife, Ramalakshmi, who came from another room on hearing the commotion, tried to intervene and was injured by the intruders. After taking Rs 2.4 lakh cash, Hussain made Perumal transfer Rs 5 lakh via netbanking to a bank account, while threatening the family members with a knife. The gang fled the scene. Neighbours heard the commotion and alerted the cops who reached the scene quickly. Kumaran Nagar Police have registered a case and have launched a search for the suspects