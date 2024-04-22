Gang robs cash, mobile phone from TASMAC employee near West Mambalam

CHENNAI: A gang of five men allegedly attacked and robbed two TASMAC employees near West Mambalam on Sunday evening when they were allegedly illegally selling liquor on the terrace of the shop on a dry day inview of Mahaveer Jayanthi.

The gang took away two mobile phones and Rs. 15,000 in cash from the two.

Police said that the two – Karthick, 28, and Pradeep, 27, were illegally selling liqour on the terrace of the shop.

The gang came to the terrace and threatened the duo with a knife.

The police said that the gang then attacked Karthick with the knife.

They then stole the duo's mobile phones and Rs 15,000 in cash and fled the spot. Karthick was taken to a government hospital for treatment.

A complaint was lodged with the Kumaran Nagar police. Police on Monday said that they have arrested one Srihari, 21, and two other minor boys in connection with the crime.