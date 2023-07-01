Gang robbing train passengers in Chengalpattu-Tambaram stretch nabbed

CHENNAI: Police nabbed three men who used to steal valuables from passengers of express trains in the Chengalpattu-Tambaram stretch and recovered 22 sovereigns of gold from them on Friday. The Railway police were receiving many complaints from the passengers that their valuables were missing from the trains running between Tambaram and Chengalpattu. The Egmore and Tambaram railway police formed a special team and were trying to nab the culprits. On Thursday morning the police detained Vinoth Kumar (34) of Royapuram and Jagadesh (38) of Kolathur on suspicion and during the inquiry the police found they used to steal laptops from the passengers who were travelling in the train. In April in Pandian Express the duo had taken a laptop bag from a passenger. During investigation police found that they also stole 19-sovereign gold inside the bag. The police recovered the gold and arrested Vinoth and Jagadesh.

