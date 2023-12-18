Gang of 5 held for robbing man Rs 20 lakh at Chennai Beach rly stn

CHENNAI: Government Railway Police (GRP) arrested a five-member gang who posed as cops and robbed Rs 20 lakh from a man in broad daylight at Chennai Beach railway station on Saturday.

Police said that the arrest was made within hours of the dacoity. Police said that the victim was attacked with a knife by the gang as he resisted.

The arrested persons were identified as M Tamizhmani (27), R Prakash (29), P Balachandar (42), L Siva (32) and S Sathish (22).

Siva is from Puducherry while the other accused are from Cuddalore. They targeted Sirajudeen of Old Perungalathur, who works in a footwear showroom. On Saturday morning, Sirajudeen was walking on the foot overbridge at Chennai Beach Railway Station when he was attacked and robbed.

He was carrying Rs 20 lakh cash belonging to his employer for payment to agents and wholesalers.

The five-member gang rounded him up and questioned him about the cash he was carrying and forcibly took it from him.

Based on Sirajudeen’s complaint, special teams of GRP went through CCTV footage and traced the suspects. They were arrested from their hideout in the city and the stolen cash was recovered. All five of them were remanded to judicial custody.