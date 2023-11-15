Gang of 4 assaults employee in juice shop

CHENNAI: Police have launched a search for a gang who barged into a stall in a food street in Anna Nagar, and assaulted an employee there a couple of days ago.

CCTV footage of the assault went viral on social media platforms after which politicians, including state BJP president K Annamalai, condemned the law and order situation in the State.

The injured person was identified as Ganesh (30), a native of Odisha, working at a juice shop in the food street. Around 10 pm on Sunday, a gang of four barged into the shop and hurled abuses at Ganesh and beat him up.

He was rescued by other staff members after which they left the area. Ganesh was treated at a private hospital for his injuries.

Based on a complaint, Tirumangalam police registered a case and are investigating. A senior official with the city police clarified that it was indeed a case of rowdyism, but not a case of goondaism, which was demanding money from businesses as projected by some politicians.

“One of the persons who assaulted Ganesh used to work in another food stall near the juice shop. We’re investigating if there was any bad blood between the duo. “On the night it happened, Ganesh was taking juice glasses for washing when he had accidentally brushed against the man, leading to an argument,” the official added.

The Tirumangalam police have launched a search for the four assaulters.