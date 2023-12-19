Gang kills wife of history-sheeter

CHENNAI: A 26-year-old woman, wife of a history sheeter, was hacked to death by a gang when she visited the funeral of her relative in the ICF colony on Sunday evening. Avadi City police have detained five persons in connection with the murder.

The deceased was identified as S Nandhini, wife of history-sheeter Sathish Kumar. On Sunday evening she went to attend the funeral of her cousin, who died by suicide, at his residence in ICF colony, a slum clearance board tenement.

“Her husband had warned her to not venture out as the couple were targets of an opposing group who were trying to eliminate him. But, Nandhini insisted that she had to go,” according to the First Information Report (FIR).

Police said that Sathish Kumar was one of the main accused in the murder of a history sheeter ‘Bonda’ Balaji in 2020. “Since Balaji got murdered, his brothers and accomplices have been plotting to murder those involved in the killing and there have been attempts on both Sathish Kumar and Nandhini previously,” said a senior police officer with Avadi City Police.

Two persons attacked her with weapons around 5 pm, when Nandhini was on her way back home on her bike after attending the funeral. “Before she could react and escape, the two of them inflicted grievous injuries with a knife. A few others joined the attack, when she fell down from the two-wheeler, and let her bleed to death,” an eyewitness, B Kavya (19) who went with Nandhini, told the police.

Ambattur Industrial Estate Police registered a case under section 302 (IPC) (murder) and have detained five persons including Balaji’s brothers, Arumugam and Srinivasan.