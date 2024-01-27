Galloping to victory: Chennai witness a rise in horseback riding

CHENNAI: Chennai has emerged as a hub for horse riding champions in the past few years. In a recent championship held in Bengaluru, young riders from the city returned home with medals. The youngest participants, at just 10 years old, showcased remarkable skill in navigating a 700-kg horse with precision and accuracy through the course. “Don't be deceived by their size — these children are truly impressive riders,” says Isabelle Hasleder, one of the coaches at the Chennai Equitation Centre (CEC). According to her, many children from the city have taken up horse riding lessons for various reasons.

Twelve-year-old KS Dhikshith developed a passion for horse riding during the pandemic. His mother, Sathya, remains puzzled about how her son became interested in horse riding. "We didn't understand how he developed a fondness for horse riding. When he expressed his interest, I enrolled him at CEC and began coaching in October 2021. At that time, he was just nine years old. Daily, he wakes up at 4.30 to attend his horse riding classes; the boy is so much dedicated to the sport. Initially, we anticipated that his interest might wane as he grew older, and he would eventually drop out. Much to our surprise, he persevered," says Sathya.

Dhikshith's mother emphasises how well he knows all the top riders and their horses in the country. She notes, "Even his coaches were surprised by his knowledge. Dhikshith aspires to become an equestrian, and his physique and mind seem perfectly suited for that."

Dhikshith shares with DT Next that he sought an outdoor sport during COVID and discovered equestrianism. “I had a very positive feeling about the sport from day one. My coaches have supported me in ways I couldn't express. They have boosted my confidence, and I am grateful for their guidance. Mukund sir is a wonderful coach, and I take great pride in training under him. My wish is to represent India at a higher level,” expresses Dhikshith.

Kevin Gabriel, a sixth-grade student at the American International School, is another promising young equestrian from the city. His mother, Sheba, shares that she was seeking an outdoor sport when she discovered CEC. She says, "Kevin began riding in 2021 at the age of nine. Today, he has formed a strong bond with his horse. In 2022, he participated in his first national competition and clinched the gold medal, significantly boosting his confidence. Kevin dedicates three days a week to practising dressage."

His mother noticed positive changes in Kevin since he started horse riding — improved focus and better health. She states, "There are many benefits to horse riding. Kevin has become much healthier, and his personality has transformed positively. Participating in competitions has enriched his social life; he now interacts with diverse people. He thoroughly enjoys the excitement of competing and winning. His fondness for horse riding is also attributed to his coaches. The unique teaching styles of Isabelle and Vikas make learning enjoyable for him.”

Isabelle, who has been training children for many years, highlights the numerous benefits of horse riding. "It's a physical activity that occurs outdoors which is good for children. Learning to ride a horse at a young age means learning to work with a living being. Children learn about relationships and trust. They will understand non-verbal communication and develop empathy for animals. This experience helps them work effectively as a team. The relationship aspect is crucial as a child grows."

Horse riding provides a whole-body workout and enhances flexibility. It's not highly strenuous, which is beneficial for growing kids. "Working with a 500 kg animal is not easy; it requires bravery and confidence. Taking on significant challenges at a young age contributes to the development of survival skills. Overall, it's a holistic sport that necessitates working