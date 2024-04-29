Future proofing India’s ‘pracheen kala'

CHENNAI: Indian culture has been a bequest of collective memories of our society over the centuries. Treasuring our classical music, dance and fine arts, Pracheen Kala Kendra, headquartered in Chandigarh, is one of the oldest, premier and prestigious organisations, dedicated to promotion, preservation and dissemination of Indian classical arts.

“We were established way back in 1956. At present, we are imparting quality education and training under ancient Gurukul parampara in the subjects of Indian classical music, including Carnatic music (vocal and instrumental), classical dances (Kathak, Bharatnatyam, Odissi Dance), fine arts (painting), and conducting examinations in the field of performing and visual arts for the last 60 years,” explains Sajal Koser, Secretary, Pracheen Kala Kendra.

Sajal Koser

The organisation recently conducted ‘Spandan’ in Chennai, an evening where mesmerising rhythms wove a musical magic.

“Spandan was our attempt to live up to our tradition of promoting, preserving and disseminating of arts and artistes and in furtherance of the same in every corner of India,” states Sajal.

The event began with a vocal recital by Iman Das. After this, he presented carnatic style based raga Sanmukhiya with self composed bandish Madhurdhawani suni in Rupak Taal. He concluded his recital with a soulful bhajan. He was ably accompanied by Keshav Joshi on tabla and Pt Devendra Verma on harmonium.

After this melodic performance, four eminent instrumentalists took the centre stage to present an ensemble of violin, flute, mridangam and tabla. Violinist M Narmadha, opened up with her solo, followed by flute performance by Chetan Joshi. Then all the four artistes Narmadha, Chetan, mridhangist MannarKoil Balaji and TablaMan D Chandrajith, presented the jugalbandi.

Mannar Koil Balaji with Dr M Narmadha

Sajal explains that our Indian classical arts have powerful effects on a person’s ability to be mindful, as it makes us more emotionally aware. “Art in any form also acts as an equaliser. It possesses the attributes that heal the mind, body and soul to make human beings a liberated soul,” he highlights.

Pt Chetan Joshi on flute and Chandrajit on tabla

Disclosing the future proposed activities in Chennai, Pracheen Kala Kendra secretary shares, “In future, the Kendra will involve its affiliated study centers based in south, specifically at Chennai, giving the local artistes as well as the young and promising students, a suitable platform to showcase their talent.” The Kendra will certainly sprinkle its ideologies of an amalgam of cultural flavour to the already existing rich cultural community of our city.

As a recognised examining body, the organisations curriculum includes south Indian music, vocal, instrumental and classical dances like Bharatnatyam and Kuchipudi.

“Already having about 3,800 affiliated study centres all over India and abroad, we intend to involve and associate Chennai based cultural institutions, which are imparting training and education in classical arts. By this, the students will get recognised diplomas awarded by the Kendra,” explains Sajal.

Pracheen Kala Kendra is already in the process of associating with eminent artistes and scholars for the accomplishment of aims and objects, thereby, giving momentum to the activities of the Kendra in the city of Chennai.