Furious over threat to kill daughter, man murders drinking buddy in Vyasarpadi

CHENNAI: City police on Tuesday night arrested three people for the murder of a 27-year-old man, whose body was found amid the bushes off Goodshed road, Vyasarpadi earlier in the day.

MKB Nagar police were informed about the body, after which police seized the body and sent it for postmortem.

There were visible cut injuries on the body, so the police registered a case of murder and began investigations.

The deceased was identified as R Naveen Kumar (27) of Mathur.

Police investigations revealed that Naveen Kumar was a labourer and took up odd jobs. As he was often sighted drinking with his friend, Kumaresan, police picked him up for investigations.

During investigations, it was revealed that the deceased used to pester Kumaresan often for money to buy alcohol.

Kumaresan who used to lend money from time to time stopped giving money to Naveen after which Naveen allegedly threatened Kumaresan that he would kill his daughter during a drinking session recently.

Enraged over this, Kumaresan along with two of his accomplices, invited Naveen for a drinking session on Monday night, after which the trio stabbed Naveen to death with a broken liquor bottle.

MKB Nagar Police arrested S Kumaresan (38), B Angappan (30), both from Vyasarpadi and Tamimul Ansari (32) of SM Nagar.

All three of them were produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.