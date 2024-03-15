Fund allocation for North Chennai Development Project quadrupled with people's emerging demands: Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday said that the fund allocation for the North Chennai Development Project has been quadrupled to Rs 4,181 crore considering the demands from the people and needs of the area.

Speaking at the expansion of North Chennai Development Project on Mint Street, Stalin said that Rs 1,000 crore was announced for the project in the previous budget of the Dravidian model government. Keeping in mind the population of north Chennai, space constraint, population density, traffic congestion and the demands of the people, the fund was increased fourfold to Rs 4,181 crore to implement the mega project jointly through 11 departments of the state government.

Pointing out that Rs 440.62 crore would be spent for CMDA projects and Rs 886.46 crore for the projects of other departments, the CM said that CMDA would allocate funds and the remaining funds would be allocated through concerned departments, boards and budgetary allocation in the next two years. About 200 projects, including the 87 projects being launched today would be executed in north Chennai in the next three years.

Works to be taken up under the project

* Rs 640 crore biomining project in Kodungayur.

* Two major flyovers at Rs 238 crore

* Rs 80 crore to renovate Thanigachalam canal.

* Parry’s Corner bus terminus reconstruction at Rs 823 crore

* Demolition of 7,060 TNUHDB tenements at 15 locations and reconstruction of 9,798 new houses at Rs 567.68 crore

* Model schools

* Low cost housing

* Skill development centres

* New Bus terminuses and workshops

* Electricity sub stations in priority areas

* Drug rehab centre

* CCTV camera installation in areas with high footfall

* Special divisions for women and children’s welfare in hospitals

* Supply of potable drinking water

* Accepting the request of the area people, the government has also announced solid waste management and sewer systems, public parks, playgrounds, markets, dialysis centres.