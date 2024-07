Full, partial cancellationof EMUs in Chennai Central and Arakkonam announced; check details

CHENNAI: Chennai Railway Division has notified the full and partial cancellation of EMUs in the city owing to line block permitted in Chennai Central and Arakkonam section at Avadi Yard from 00:00 hrs to 03:30 hrs from 01st August (03 Hours 30 Minutes).

Pattabiram Military Siding – Avadi EMU local leaving Pattabiram Military Siding at 23:50 hrs, MMC – Avadi EMU local leaving MMC at 23:40 hrs on July 31, MMC – Avadi EMU local leaving MMC at 00:15 hrs and Avadi - Pattabiram Military Siding EMU local leaving Avadi at 03:00 hrs on July 31 would be fully cancelled.

MMC - Pattabiram Military Siding EMU local leaving MMC at 22:40 hrs would be partially cancelled between Avadi and Pattabiram Military Siding on July 31.

Pattabiram Military Siding – MMC EMU local leaving Pattabiram Military Siding at 22:45 hrs would be partially cancelled between Avadi and Moore Market Complex and Pattabiram Military Siding – MMC EMU local leaving Pattabiram Military Siding at 03:30hrs would be partially cancelled between Pattabiram Military Siding and Avadi on 01st August.

Sullurupeta – MMC EMU local leaving Sullurupeta at 21:00 hrs would be diverted to Avadi via Korukkupet and Vyasarpadi Jiva on 31st July, a release issued by the Chennai Railway division said.