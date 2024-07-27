Full cancellation of EMU trains in Chennai Beach – Chengalpattu section on Sunday announced; check details

CHENNAI: EMU trains scheduled between 07.45 am and 19.45 pm will be fully cancelled in Chennai Beach – Chengalpattu section on Sunday. In lieu of cancelled EMU trains passenger specials will be operated from and to Chennai Egmore and Chengalpattu – Guduvancheri – Chengalpattu.

The train cancellations on Sunday are due to the engineering works in Egmore Yard, said a Southern Railway statement.

Chennai Division has requested Metropolitan Transport Corporation to operate additional services between Chennai Egmore and Chennai Beach to cater to the demands of the passengers travelling during the above timings on Sunday.

Train No 17651, Chengalpattu – Kacheguda Express leaving Chengalpattu at 3.35 pm on Sunday from Tambaram – Chennai Beach with stoppage at Chennai Beach and skipping stoppage at Chennai Egmore.

Train No 17643, Chengalpattu – Kakinada Circar Express leaving Chengalpattu at 4:00 pm on Sunday from Tambaram – Chennai Beach with stoppage at Chennai Beach and skipping stoppage at Chennai Egmore, added the statement.