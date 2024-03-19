FSD sends 40 samples of chicken, gobi food items for quality check

CHENNAI: Grilled chicken, gobi 65, gobi manchurian, chicken 65, and chicken biriyani – some of the most popular food items in the city – all of which are under the radar of the Food Safety Department.

The department has collected 40 samples of these items from various food outlets in the city to check for quality, processing and the use of colours and other ingredients.

It has been reported that several eateries are using excess or unauthorised colouring agents in these food items, while the processing of chicken is not hygienic.

Food Safety Officer P Satheesh Kumar said that the samples have been sent for analysis. “The results are awaited. We’ll take action if the food is not processed in a hygienic manner, or raw materials are not of standard quality. The notice will be issued to all the business owners selling grilled chicken, gobi 65, gobi manchurian, chicken 65, and chicken biriyani,” he added.

After the incident of death of a 14-year-old girl from Namakkal after eating Shawarma last year, the department is monitoring whether the restaurants across Tamil Nadu are following the safety guidelines in food preparation and processing. Inspections of restaurants and raids are routinely held in several parts of the city. Food Safety Officers have also taken samples of meat to check for quality. In case of failing quality check, the department seizes the unhealthy meat and discards it.

“Sudden inspections are being conducted across the State. The food is likely to get spoilt easily in the summer. It’s important to exercise caution and ensure proper storage and processing is followed. Else, it leads to food poisoning, diarrhoea and vomiting,” said a senior official from the department.

Because of the use of synthetic colours used as additives in gobi manchurian, Karnataka recently banned it after the reports of its adverse effects came up.