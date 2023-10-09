From rag picker to remarkable success: docu photographer’s inspiring journey

CHENNAI: At the age of 11, Vicky Roy left his home in Purulia, West Bengal, seeking refuge near a railway station in New Delhi. Beginning his journey as a rag picker to quell his hunger, Vicky Roy ultimately ascended to the prestigious ranks of the Forbes Asia Under 30 list in 2016. His transformation was made possible through the intervention of the Salaam Baalak Trust, Delhi.

“In class 10, I realised that I was not up to the mark when it came to formal education. So, my teachers advised me to take up vocational training to track down my niche. That is when photography was introduced to me,” starts the Delhi-based freelance documentary photographer. Vicky then apprenticed under Anay Mann in 2005, whom he considers his mentor and role model.

Vicky Roy

“My first solo exhibition was organised in 2007, titled Street Dreams, supported by the British High Commission. I wanted to depict my life journey through the photographs I captured for this project. I clicked pictures of children in the streets to showcase their turmoiled life to the onlookers,” says the 35-year-old photographer.

Vicky recently visited Chennai for the show, Artist Talk With Photographer Vicky Roy, organised by Madras Art Guild and Chennai Photo Biennale. This year’s theme, A Fine Balance, was chosen by the organisation to highlight the delicate relationship between human beings and the environment, with a special focus on climate change and sustainability.

The shutterbug has travelled to 28 states and seven union territories across the country and previously visited Chennai to cover the Street Child Cricket World Cup held this year. His other projects include This Scarred Land: New Mountainscape and the construction of the World Trade Center. “Documentary photography is different from other genres as each project will require a considerable amount of time, maybe up to eight years,” he remarks.

Reconstruction of World Trade Center project

Vicky lacked confidence as he did not have any formal education in photography and was not well-versed in English. “I came to the conclusion that I cannot become a professional photographer because of my insecurities.

That is when the opportunity to photo document the World Trade Center (WTC) reconstruction knocked on my door in 2009. I was in New York for six months. As a part of that, I undertook a 6-month documentary photography course at the International Center for Photography to learn the educational nuances of photography,” states the freelance photographer. He was also awarded the MIT Media Fellowship in 2014.

“The World Trade Center project was a major turning point. I was scared because of my knowledge of the English language. But, after visiting the place, I gained huge confidence and realised that instead of me, my work will speak,” Vicky highlights.

When asked to choose his favourite project, he chose Street Dreams and This Scarred Land: New Mountainscape (2012 - 2019). The Mountainscape reflects the effects of urbanisation on nature. His ongoing project includes Everyone Is Good At Something, which tells stories about differently-abled people.

“Patience is the key to documentary photography. Some projects require 10 years of dedication. Photographs should be raw, filled with emotions, and convey the subject’s story,” adds the photographer. Vicky Roy concludes by saying that people should feel a sense of patience after seeing my photographs and realise the importance of their surroundings.