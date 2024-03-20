From Metro Rail extension to MRTS completion, DMK's LS poll manifesto promises infra boost for Chennai

CHENNAI: The DMK has promised some significant improvement in the transport infrastructure of the state capital region in its manifesto for the April 19 Parliamentary polls.



In the 68-page manifesto, which also had constituency specific promises, the DMK has promised that the metro rail route from Wimco Nagar metro station would be extended to Ennore if the party-led INDIA bloc captures power in Delhi.

Besides assuring to expedite the metro rail project from Koyambedu metro station to Ambattur Industrial Estate, the DMK has also given a commitment to swiftly complete the long-delayed MRTS line between Velachery and St Thomas Mount station.

While the manifesto has assured a new bridge and road between Pazhaverkadu and Kadapakkam in Tiruvallur, the manifesto has proposed to convert the railway path from Chennai Central to Egmore into a double track to address platform shortage, creating an alternative route from Arakkonam to Kancheepuram towards Chengalpattu.

Additional electric train services will be emphasized to cater to the increasing travel needs of the people of Kanchipuram and its surrounding areas, the manifesto promised.

The Dravidian party has also proposed to upgrade and commence production at the integrated vaccine production facilities in Chengalpattu.