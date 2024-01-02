From infertility to cancer, Ennore women list woes

CHENNAI: Ennore, which houses several mega industries, including Coromandel International Limited, Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited, and foundry units apart from North Chennai Thermal Power Station, has become synonymous to pollution-related health ailments, alleged women in the North Chennai area.

Premapriya, a resident of Thalankuppam, lamented that everyone in her family has respiratory illness. “Whenever we go to hospital even for some minor ailments, we are asked to test for cancer because we live in Ennore. We live in fear,” she said during a public hearing organised by the Ennore Makkal Pathukappu Kuzhu (Ennore Residents’ Protection Group), on Monday.

Lalitha of VOC Nagar said every street there has women suffering with infertility and residents with cancer. “I had a baby after four years and spending several lakhs for infertility treatment. When ammonia gas leaked, I ran carrying the baby that I delivered after many struggles,” she said.

Monisha of Periyakuppam, the worst-affected area during the gas leak, alleged the industries were also releasing sulfur. “Our silver utensils would turn dark within a few days due to oxidation induced by sulfur. My six-month-old baby has lung issues. If the Coromandel plant was maintained periodically, there would have been no gas leak. Also, the emergency alarm from the plant was not turned on,” she alleged.

Rizwana, a medical student residing in VOC Nagar, said that most of the patients coming from Ennore are suffering with lung diseases. The health hazards posed by the industries would be revealed if a survey was conducted on the health status of the Ennore residents, Rizwana said.

The other women who spoke at the public hearing said that cases of hypertension, diabetes and skin ailments were high and people were frequently getting cold due to the pollution.

Sajitha, an activist based in Kattukuppam, said Ennore remained unaffected even during the tsunami and Cyclone Michaung. “We have never been affected by natural disasters. But man-made disasters are affecting us. Whenever we think of the gas leak, we shudder. That night (wee hours of Wednesday) will remain as black night,” she said.

Apart from listing their health issues and loss of livelihood, women who spoke in the meeting urged the government to shut down Coromandel International Limited plant from where the ammonia leak happened in the wee hours of Wednesday. They also urged to drop cases filed by police against 18 persons, who protested in front of the plant.

Participating in the public hearing, retired justice K Kannan urged the government to conduct a health survey in the area and withdraw the cases filed against the protestors. “The TNPCB must release its report on the gas leak. The Insurance Act puts absolute liability on the companies if damages occur. Moreover, a criminal negligence case should be filed against the company,” he opined.