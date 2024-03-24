From Bombay ki vada pav to Delhi wale chole bhature in Kilpauk

CHENNAI: Bhisham Sahi, Avanthika Ravikumar and Varun Sheth joined hands for their love for food and their urge to explore food industry. “Oye hoye is a Punjabi phrase and Nombay is Oye Hoye’s cousin from Bombay. We wanted to offer street-style veg food, focusing on Delhi and Bombay. With veganism trending, we realised that there are not many places that cater to people who prefer novel veg dishes in Chennai,” says Bhisham.

The trio started Oye Hoye on KNK Road, Nungambakkam, in 2022, with a limited menu containing chole bhature, soya chaap and kulche. “We felt that Delhi street foods are not as familiar as Bombay ones for people here. So, we decided to serve authentic dishes from both places,” adds the co-founder.

When customers started to visit their outlet from distant places, the co-founders were encouraged and gained the confidence to start another eatery with a seating facility. “There is a section of people who are willing to travel for good food and the market is also evolving,” Bhisham states. Another notable feature about the diner is that the prices of the dishes are budget-friendly and suitable for people from all age categories.

The ambience of Oye Hoye and Nombay in Kilpauk, which was opened last month, is calm and creative. “We wanted to keep it minimal as we serve street foods. There are various famous ‘Hinglish’ quotes to give more street food vibes,” Avanthika explains.

To beat the heat of Chennai’s summer, we started with a lassi. Then came the classic chole bhature, which was delicious. Ragda pattice was similar to chole tikki. The spice level, tanginess and sweetness was well balanced. The soft achari paneer tikka also makes to our must-try list. The malai soya chaap was creamy and squishy.

Transporting us to Bombay, the classic vada pav has the authentic flavours. And the marinated green chilli also adds to the overall taste. The pav bhaji was good, but we felt that it was too buttery. The classic Amristari kulche is appetising and filling. The tawa pulav was nothing less than a delight, with perfectly cooked veggies and apt amount of spices and masala.

This pocket-friendly diner is located near KKR ENT Hospital in Kilpauk.