From 18 to 82-year-old, IIT-M’s BS degree attracts all

CHENNAI: It’s a lifetime dream come true for eighty-two-year-old Nandakumar Kadaikal Menon from Kerala when he enrolled at IIT-Madras to pursue a BS in Data Science and Applications. In contrast, for 18-year-old V Delvin from Dindigul, IIT-M was the first choice after he decided to pursue the same BS degree.

Menon, a Mathematics graduate, completed his engineering from the College of Engineering Trivandrum (CET) in 1966. “It has been my dream since then to pursue higher studies at IIT-Madras. I made some attempts but failed. When I learned through my son, an advocate, that IIT-M has introduced online courses and anyone can join, I felt like picking up a lifetime opportunity. As my son could not join for some reason, I joined through a self-contained qualifier process without appearing for JEE,” Menon told DT Next.

“My wife, children and in-laws encouraged me and I am indebted to them. Today, I have completed one year of foundation course. I will be 85 when I complete the course,” said Menon adding that he is yet to give a thought on what next.

“I wake up at 4.30 am and study with great zeal. IIT-M has unique, talented faculty and they have been very helpful,” Menon said, adding he has some physical restrictions and barriers studying online at this age but still he is trying his best to overcome them.

“For today’s youth, my efforts should be an inspiration,” he said.

While many Higher Education Institutions in India deny learning opportunities to senior citizens, not only has India’s premiere institution IIT-Madras enrolled Nandakumar but also waived his tuition fee commending his interest to go after his dream unmindful of age.

Sharing Menon’s zeal is Delvin, an 18-year-old from a Dindigul middle-class family, who has also enrolled for BS Data Science.

75% fee concession, online option big draw for BS prog

According to Delvin, IIT-M was his dream choice to pursue the BS degree. “I attempted JEE and scored 61% and failed. But by enrolling in a BS course, my dream has come true. After I completed Class 12, I’m pursuing this course full-time. I feel my prospects are also good as the Machine Learning field has a bright future,” Delvin said.

Pointing out the 75% fee concession, he stated that it was helpful as “my father runs a textile shop, and my mother is a homemaker. Our annual income is less than Rs 1 lakh”.

Similarly, S Gautham Krishna, another teen, who is pursuing BTech in another college simultaneously, joined the BS course in IIT-M. “I’m considering the BS course as another option. It’s easy to study two courses simultaneously online and offline if you do time management well,” Gautham told DT Next.

The four-year online programme, which is open to all irrespective of age and background, has attracted over 29,000 students pursuing other degree in just one year. Over 3,000 working professionals have also joined the course online.

More than 850 students who secured admission to Masters and PhD programmes within and outside India, also joined the BS degree programme.

