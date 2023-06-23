Freedom Bazaar opens a new shop at Prison HQ in Egmore

CHENNAI: With a variety of products to choose from, Freedom Bazaar opened a new shop at the Prison Headquarters in Egmore.

The shop, with products made by inmates of various prisons across the State, was inaugurated by the Minister for Law, Courts, Prisons, and Correctional Services, S Regupathy, in the presence of the Director of the Prison and Correctional Services, DGP Amareash Pujari.













The first copy of a monthly magazine 'Siragithazh', brought out to highlight the activities in TN prisons, was also launched by the minister on Friday.

Officials said that all the products available at the Freedom Bazaar were reaching the shelf of the store after going through stringent quality checks.

Some of the items available at the store are cold pressed oils, shoes, shirts, duties, skirts, nighties, snacks, biscuits, pickles, bags, etc.

Currently, at least 20 Freedom Bazaar shops are functioning in various parts of the State.