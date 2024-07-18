Free TNPSC Group-2 and 2A coaching classes begin today in Chennai; check details here

CHENNAI: Chennai District Collector Rashmi Siddharth Zagade announced that free coaching classes for Group-II and Group-IIA First Level Examination in the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) would commence from today in Chennai.

The free coaching classes would be conducted from Monday to Friday at the Voluntary Learning Circle run by the District Employment and Career Guidance Centre, in Guindy, Chennai.

Interested candidates from Chennai should bring their filled out application form, a xerox copy of their Aadhaar card, and a passport-size photograph to the District Employment and Career Guidance Centre.

There are 507 vacancies for Group-II and 1,820 vacancies for Group-IIA, which were announced on June 20, in a press release issued by the Chennai District Collector.

For additional details about the coaching, candidates can contact decgc.chennai24@gmail.com.