Free coaching for Civil Judge exam: Details here

CHENNAI: Manithaneyam IAS Academy on Thursday announced that they will provide free coaching for the aspirants who prepare for the Civil Judge examination which will be conducted by Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission.

"To fill the 245 Civil Judge vacancies in the state, the TNPSC had announced that the Prelims examination will be held on August 19 and the Mains will be held on October 28 and 29. For this, in collaboration with the Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Bar Association, the Manithaneyam IAS academy will provide free coaching for the aspirants who are all preparing for it. Those who are willing to apply for this coaching can apply from June 2 to June 10. Aspirants can register through Phone (044-24358373, 044-24330952, 8428431107) or through online (tnbarcouncil@yahoo.com/mntfreeias.com) or in person (No.28, First main road, CIT Nagar, Chennai-35). Coaching will commence on June 12 at Bar Council auditorium, Chennai," said Saidai S Duraisamy, Founder, Manithaneyam IAS academy.