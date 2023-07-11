Free bicycle distribution begins for Class 11 students

CHENNAI: Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin inaugurated the bicycle initiative in Chepauk-Triplicane constituency for government and government-aided students here on Monday. The Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi also participated in the event. The government has been providing bicycles for Class 11 students across the State at a cost of around Rs 235.92 crore.

In the academic year 2022-2023, over 4.89 lakh students in Class 11 benefit from this programme. Addressing the media, Udhayanidhi said, “This government initiative, done on behalf of Adi Dravidar Welfare and Tribal Welfare departments, will help at least 5 lakh students every year. It would give them the motivation to come to schools. The minister of respective districts will begin distributing cycles from Monday. We request students to utilise the cycles and not to sell it.”