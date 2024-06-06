France consulate all set to open new international school in Chennai

CHENNAI: On behalf of the Consulate General of France in Puducherry and Chennai, a new international French school is set to be opened in the city in September.

The school is named Lycée Français International de Chennai (LFIC) and for the same an exclusive information session was also held in the city.

As per the press note by the consulate, the new French school aims to provide a unique, bilingual, affordable and multicultural education to students, partnering with an Indian educational partner.

"This initiative is a collaborative effort between the French community in Chennai, the French Institute in India, the cultural branch of the Embassy of France in India, and the Consulate General of France in Pondicherry and Chennai, "the press note stated.

Meanwhile, the information session held along with the agency for French Education Abroad (AEFE), the regulatory body of a network of 580 primary and secondary schools abroad in 139 countries, servicing over 3.90 lakh students worldwide.

For more information related to the project, the consulate requested people to visit: hello@lfichennai.com; www.lfichennai.com.