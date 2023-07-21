Four-yr-old dead after fall from first floor balcony

CHENNAI: A four-year-old boy who was playing on the first-floor balcony of the house in the Ice House area fell down on Thursday and succumbed to injuries on Friday morning. The deceased has a twin brother too, police said.

The deceased child was identified as S Nithish. He was living with his parents Senthamizh, 36 and Lakshmi, 31 and twin brother Nithesh at a house on Pallapan Street in Ice House, said the police. Senthamizh works in a tea shop near his house, while Lakshmi is a housewife.

On Thursday evening, the twins were playing on the first-floor balcony when Nithish had climbed over the balcony rail and slipped and fell down, a police officer said. The mother had noted the boy climb over the railing and was rushing to stop him, but it was too late by then, police said.

The child was rushed to the Royapettah Government Hospital for treatment, where he succumbed to injuries on Friday morning. Royapettah Police have registered a case and are investigating.