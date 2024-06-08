Four-year-old killed in road accident on parents' wedding anniversary near Manali

CHENNAI: A four-year-old child was killed in a road accident while traveling with his parents to celebrate the couple's wedding anniversary near Manali on Saturday.

The deceased child was identified as S Nishanth, the son of Sekar and Poongothai. The family resided at Raja Shanmugam Nagar in Thiruvottiyur, police said.

Sekar works as an advocate. On Saturday, the couple along with their son were on a two-wheeler for an outing to celebrate their wedding anniversary when they met with an accident.

Police said that Sekar was riding the bike along Manali Expressway and he had rammed his bike onto a tipper lorry parked by the road.

All three of them were thrown off the bike in the accident after which passerby rescued them and moved them to a hospital where Nishanth was declared as brought dead.

The husband and wife are under treatment.

Red Hills TIW (Traffic Investigation Wing) have registered a case and have detained the truck driver, Sridhar of Mayiladuthurai.