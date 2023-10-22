Four transgenders attack private firm staff, escape with cash

CHENNAI: Police have launched a search for a group of transgender persons who allegedly assaulted the staff at a private firm and took money in the guise of giving blessings near Anna Nagar on Saturday.

Anna Nagar Police have registered a case based on a complaint by R Srinivasan, manager of the private firm and have launched a hunt for them.

According to the complaint, the employees were busy with preparations for Ayudha Pooja celebrations at their office in Anna Nagar when a group of transgenders came and demanded money from the manager.

Since it was festival time, Srinivasan took Rs 5000 from the cash box and gave it to the group. However, the group demanded more money from Srinivasan. This led to an argument between them and in the melee, they pushed Srinivasan aside and went to the cash chest and allegedly attacked the accountant- a female staff and escaped with Rs 2000 more.

Anna Nagar Police have registered a case and are perusing the CCTV footages in the neighbourhood to ascertain the identity of the four transgender persons.