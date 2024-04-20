Four-tier security at counting centres where EVM's are placed; CoP reviews security arrangements

CHENNAI: City Police Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore on Saturday supervised the security arrangements at the three counting centers where Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) from three parliamentary constituencies in Chennai have been housed.

A four-tier security will be in place until the counting day, police said.

After the voting concluded for the 2024 parliamentary elections, EVM from polling booths in three parliamentary constituencies, Chennai (North, Central and South) were safely transported with armed security and taken to the strong rooms in the counting centers - Queen Mary's college, Loyola College and Anna University, police said.

On the directions of Commissioner of Police, Sandeep Rai Rathore, four layers of strong police security arrangements have been made in the counting centers, which will be supervised by Additional Commissioners of Police, Joint Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners.





The first layer of security will be personnel from the CAPF (Central Armed Police Forces) followed by the TSP (Tamil Nadu Special Police) unit personnel. Greater Chennai Police's AR (Armed Reserve) personnel will provide the third layer of security while the fourth layer will be from various wings of GCP (law and order, crime, traffic and special units).



According to Election Commission officials, about 190 companies of CAPF had arrived to Chennai for poll duty, of which 15 companies have stayed back until counting day.

Further, the strong rooms will be under CCTV coverage 24/7 and authorised agents of political parties can come and check about the security arrangements at any time. "The polls went by without any major law and order situation. We are confident of keeping it that way until and on the counting day too, " said a senior police officer.

On Saturday, Commissioner Rathore inspected the security arrangements in place at all three counting centers and advised the officers in charge about precautionary measures to be followed.