Four schools in Chennai declared holiday for cleaning, restoration

CHENNAI: A day after schools and colleges in Chennai were reopened, Four schools of Chennai declared a leave on Tuesday for cleaning and restoration works.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Poonamallee, Arignar Anna Government Higher Secondary School, Sarojini Varadappan Girls Higher Secondary School and Government Girls Higher Secondary School Porur has been declared holiday today.

After a week of holidays, schools and colleges in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu and Kanchipuram had reopened on Monday (Dec 11).

The school education department has allocated Rs.1 crore to rehabilitate the schools which were affected due to stagnation.