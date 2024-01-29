Four people injured after boiler bursts while cooking

CHENNAI: Four people were injured after a boiler burst while cooking for the staff of the private commercial complex in Pallikaranai on Monday.

On Monday morning the workers were preparing the lunch for the staff working in a private commercial shopping complex in Pallikaranai. Every day the food for more than 1000 workers will be prepared in the building in Jalladianpettai near Pallikaranai.

On Monday during the cooking, a boiler burst and Paneer Selvam (40) of Thiruvanamalai and three others who were close to the boiler suffered injuries and they were rushed to the nearby private hospital.

Police said Paneer Selvam suffered severe burns while the others escaped with minor injuries. The Pallikaranai police have registered a case and further investigation is on.