Four people drowned on the beach in ECR on Friday

CHENNAI: Four people who went swimming on the beach in ECR drowned in the sea on Friday.



Police said Sivathanu (46) of T Nagar along with his daughter Nivetha (20) and relatives Naveen (22), Manas and Prasanth visited Mahabalipuram on Friday morning.

After visiting Mahabalipuram they were returning to Chennai at around 5 pm the group decided to stop in Kanathur in ECR to spend some time on the beach. Police said the five of them were holding hands together and were walking into the sea at that time a giant wave pulled all of them into the water.

Soon the fishermen who noticed the incident jumped into the sea and began the rescue operations and meanwhile, the police were also informed. The fishermen managed to rescue Nivitha and she was taken to a private hospital in the locality. However, they could not save the lives of Sivathanu and Naveen and both their bodies were fished out from the sea and the Kanathur police sent the bodies for post-mortem to the Chengalpattu GH.

Police said Manas and Prasanth are still missing and a search operation is on. Sivathanu works in a private event management firm and her daughter Nivitha is a college student.