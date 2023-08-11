Four people die after being hit by lorry on attempting to cross GST Road

CHENNAI: Four people including two college students died after being hit by a lorry when they attempted to cross the GST Road near Potheri on Friday.

The police identified the deceased as Karthick (23) and Yashwanth (19), both of them were private college students in Potheri and Parthasarathy (52), Bhavani (32) from Potheri.

On Friday morning more than 10 two-wheelers were crossing the Trichy-Chennai National Highway near Potheri railway station at the junction.

At that time a lorry loaded with sand which was speeding on the National Highway lost control near the junction and rammed on the median and jumped to the opposite lane in the National Highway and knocked over the public who were crossing the road and then it stopped after ramming on a roadside tree.

Police said on impact four motorists died on the spot and three others suffered severe injuries.

The Guduvanchery traffic investigation police visited the spotretrieved the bodies and sent them for post-mortem to the Chromepet GH.

The lorry driver who tried to escape from the spot was caught by the public and he was handed to the police.

The police have registered a case and further investigation is on. Following the accident traffic was affected on the National Highway for more than an hour.