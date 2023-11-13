Four murders around Chennai on Sunday

CHENNAI: Four persons were murdered in separate incidents around Chennai city, in neighbouring Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu and Thiruvallur districts on Deepavali day.

In Kancheepuram, a 23-year-old man murdered his friend after a drunken brawl on Sunday night. The accused, Karthik surrendered at the Baluchetty Chatram police station after the murder. The deceased, Surya (28) was a van driver and Karthik's neighbour.

Police said that both were friends and were not on talking terms for a while before they got together on Sunday for a get-together, which ended up in a murder after Karthik attacked Surya with a knife he was carrying.

In another incident in Maraimalai Nagar, a 27-year-old man was murdered after he allegedly made snide remarks about the extramarital relationship of one of his friends. The deceased, Subramanian (28) was well known to the accused. He was drinking with the accused when an argument broke out, which led to the murder. Police arrested the accused- Kathirvelu (26) and Dinesh (28).

In Guduvanchery, Police recovered the body of a man from an open drain on Sunday. He was later identified as Gopala Kannan, a history-sheeter. Preliminary enquiries revealed that he was involved in fisticuff with a man, who had attacked him with a knife and fled the scene. Police registered a case and are investigating.

In another incident in Red Hills near Chennai, a 30 year old guest worker was allegedly beaten to death after an argument over bursting crackers. The deceased was identified as Sonu of Bihar. Locals noticed Sonu lying in a pool of blood near a snacks unit and alerted the police.

Police investigations revealed that the suspect, Iyappan (24) of Tirunelveli was in an inebriated state and allegedly attacked Sonu after an argument over bursting crackers.