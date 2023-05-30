Four Kenyan women rescued from Chennai lodge; two arrested

CHENNAI: City Police on Monday rescued four Kenyan women from a lodge in Alwarpet who were engaged by two men for prostitution.

Mylapore Police arrested the two men, M Kannan (31) of Salem and P Saravanaraj (43) of Alandur.



Police learnt of the prostitution racket after one of the women was kicked out of the rooms by the others after a fight among them. The woman who was found loitering in the streets was enquired by the police.



When Police took her back to the lodge on C V Raman road, the lodge owner and the manager gave evasive replies after which they were investigated.



After confirming that the two men have kept the Kenyan women in the lodge for more than a month, using them for prostitution, Police registered a case and arrested them. They were produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.



Police said that the women had come to India on a tourist visa and the visa of one of the women is already expired.

