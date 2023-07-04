Four involved in roadside robberies on NH arrested, sickles & bikes seized

CHENNAI: Chengalpattu police arrested four men who were involved in roadside robberies on the National Highway and seized sickles and bikes from them.

The police had been receiving many complaints about the roadside robbery on stretch between Achurapakkam and Padalam on the Chennai-Trichy National Highway.

Following that a special team was formed under the Maduranthagam DSP and the police were monitoring the area closely.

On Monday the police found four youngsters standing in the Ayyanar Koil junction near Maduranthagam on the National Highway and the police on suspicion detained them.

During the inquiry, they were identified as Sethupathi (23) of Sivagangai, Abishek (25) of Madurai, Saran (19) and Lokeshwaran (22) of Maduranthagam.

Police said all four of them stayed in a rented house in Maduranthagam and were addicted to drugs.

The group used to intercept the car and bikes on the National Highway at midnight and threatened the occupants at knife point and robbed money and valuables.

The police seized 15 sovereign gold ornaments, five bikes, six mobile phones and four sickles from them and they were remanded to judicial custody.