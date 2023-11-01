Four injured in drunken brawl at pub, one held

CHENNAI: At least four persons were injured after a drunken brawl at a pub in Nungambakkam on Monday night.

The two groups exchanged blows, while one of them suffered stab injury. The injured has been identified as Hector Solomon of Choolaimedu, who is under medical care.

According to police, Solomon and his four friends, including two women, went to a pub on Nungambakkam High Road. While they were dancing there, a few other men entered the dance floor and one of them, identified as Guhan, stamped on one of the women. When Solomon questioned Guhan, an argument broke out beween two groups. Guhan and his friends were asked to leave the pub by the employees, but they waited outside for Solomon.

They got it into a fight when Solomon came outside and two of the suspects attacked Solomon. Based on his complaint, five suspects were identifed using CCTV footage and one of them, Vignesh, was arrested. Further investigation is on.