Four including Sri Lankan national held with Rs 1 crore unaccounted cash in Chennai

CHENNAI: City Police secured four persons including a Sri Lankan national living in the USA, carrying Rs 1 crore unaccounted cash, suspected to be Hawala money in K K Nagar and handed the seized cash to the Income Tax department on Sunday.

Around 3 pm on Sunday, a team led by Sub Inspector, Rajmohan attached to MGR Nagar Police station and part of special team of Assistant Commissioner of Police, Ashok Nagar noticed a car (registration no. TN 14 Y 1913) parked in a suspicious manner near the bus stop opposite to a wedding hall on Arcot Road.

There were four persons inside the car and when the police team enquired the occupants, they started giving evasive and contradictory replies after which police asked the occupants to deboard from the vehicle.

On checking the car, police found a bag with currency notes, which came up to Rs 1 crore. There were no proper documents for the cash after which police detained the occupants - S Karthikeyan (33) of Kallakurichi, R Karthikeyan (45) of Myladuthurai, B Kamalanathan (47) of Mullai Island, Sri Lanka, living in Pennsylvania, USA and N Venkatakrishnan (33) of Madipakkam.

The four persons and the seized cash were handed over to K K Nagar Police station.

After enquiry, K K Nagar Police Inspector handed the cash to the Assistant Director, Investigation wing, Income Tax Department for further enquiry and necessary action.