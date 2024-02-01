Four including minor held for conservancy worker's murder

CHENNAI: Four persons including a 17-year-old boy were arrested by the City police in connection with the broad daylight murder of a Chennai Corporation conservancy staff in Thiruvanmiyur on Wednesday.

The victim, D Dillibabu (30) of Kannagi Nagar who was employed as a contract worker with Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) was riding the battery operated vehicle along LB Road-Avvai Nagar junction when the vehicle was intercepted by a gang.

Sensing danger, Dillibabu had tried to flee the scene, but the gang chased and hacked him to death. Preliminary investigations revealed that Dillibabu was involved in a brawl in Kannagi Nagar a few days ago and police suspect it to be a reason for the murder.

Thiruvanmiyur Police registered a case and after investigations, police arrested four persons - A Arun (22), E Vinoth (39), A Naveen Raj (18) and a 17 year old juvenile in connection with the murder and seized the murder weapons.

Police said that the murder was the result of a fallout between the victim and Arun a week ago over a petty issue which escalated into an argument and ended with Dillibabu attacking Arum with a stone.

To exact revenge, Arun along with his associates murdered Dillibabu. The minor boy was produced before the juvenile justice board and sent to a government home while the other three accused were produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.