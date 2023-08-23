Four, including minor boy arrested for phone snatching

CHENNAI: Four persons including a juvenile were arrested by the city police for allegedly threatening a man and robbing his mobile phone near Ayanavaram on Monday.

P Sekar (51) of Otteri was standing near a Tasmac outlet on KH Road, Ayanavaram early in the day when the quartet who came in two wheelers rounded him up and threatened him.

The gang robbed Sekar’s mobile phone and fled the scene. Based on a complaint, Secretariat colony police registered a case and after investigations, police arrested E Dinesh (20), M Surya Prasad (27), S Sridhar (22) - all from S S Puram on Bricklin road, Purasawalkam. A 17-year-old boy who was part of the gang was also arrested.

Police enquiries revealed that Dinesh has five cases against him and Surya Prasad has three cases against him.

The three men were produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody. The minor boy was sent to a government observation home.