Four hotel staff arrested for beating up customer over quality of biriyani in Pulianthope

CHENNAI: Four persons were arrested for allegedly assaulting 3 persons in a dispute over quality over biriyani served at a hotel in Pulianthope.

The incident happened on Tuesday evening at a hotel on Ambedkar college road where one B Premkumar, 29, of Vyasarpadi, went for dinner along with his friends.

When Premkumar told the staff of the hotel that the meat in the biriyani was spoiled, a verbal argument broke out between the two sides.

Enraged by the verbal altercation, the hotel staff allegedly assaulted Premkumar and his friends with Biriyani ladle and helmet.

After, Premkumar, who had bleeding injuries, was taken to the hospital and got treatment. He later lodged a complaint Pulianthope Police Station.

The Police team after conducting the investigation arrested the hotel staff Bharath, Babu Basha, Moideen, Rafiullah Sherif from Pulianthope for their alleged involvement in the above case.

The police team is engaged in intensive search to nab other persons who were absconding in this case.