Four Hotel staff arrested for assaulting cab driver

CHENNAI: City Police arrested four persons including three bouncers and security guard of a hotel in Nungambakkam for allegedly assaulting a car driver on Thursday night after an argument.

The arrested persons were identified as Arun (38), Sathish (28), Ruben (39) - bouncers and the security guard Senthil Kumar (43).

On Thursday night, a man had boarded a cab from Chennai Airport to reach a hotel in Nungambakkam. When the customer got off the vehicle and was trying to pay the cab driver, Azhagamuthu through Gpay. Since there was an apparent network issue, the payment was getting delayed. The car was parked near the entrance of the hotel and since it was taking time, the security guard and bouncers had asked the driver to move his vehicle.

Since the guard allegedly used abusive language, the cab driver argued with them and the situation escalated after which Azhagamuthu was assaulted and injured.

He suffered injuries on his face and was sent to a government hospital. Nungambakkam Police registered a case after other cab drivers reached the scene and staged a protest against the hotel management. Police arrested the four persons. They were produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.