Four held with over 4,000 pain-relief tablets

CHENNAI: The police on Saturday arrested four persons, including three history-sheeters, for possession of pain-relief tablets in Tondiarpet.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team increased the number of vehicle checks in Tondiarpet and apprehended a youth on Kailasa Street, who was identified as H Karthik (24) of Kargil Nagar, Tiruvottiyur.

Upon checking his bag, they found pain-relief tablets and apprehended him.

Karthik led the cops to his accomplices, C Dinesh (24) of Red Hills, M Abdul Kareem (25) of Ennore, and M Madhan Kumar (19) of Manali New Town. The quartet had visited Andhra Pradesh from where they procured the tablets from medical stores to be sold here in Chennai.

While they bought a strip for Rs 250, they sold them for over Rs 1,000 in the city. Police seized over 4,000 painkiller tablets from the accused.

All four suspects were produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody. Police said that three of them, except Madhan Kumar, have had several cases registered against them including a murder case each.