Four held with 12.9 kg Ganja in Thiruvottiyur

CHENNAI: Chennai Police arrested four people in separate incidents for alleged possession of ganja and seized 12.9 kg of ganja from the accused on Friday and Saturday.

Under the direction of Commissioner of Police Sandeep Rai Rathore, a police team led by Inspectors of Police is closely monitoring and taking steps to arrest those who are selling ganja and other drugs as part of the City Police's 'Drive against Drugs' campaign.

On Friday night, Thiruvottiyur police received information about the movement of ganja within their jurisdiction, and a team was watching passengers at the Thiruvottiyur railway station. Two persons, Nilambar Pradhan (37) of Odisha and Sindhu Kumar (37) of Bihar, were questioned on suspicion, and the police found them carrying 7.8 kg of ganja.

Similarly, on the basis of a tip-off received by the police team led by the Inspector of Police, Madhavaram Prohibition Enforcement Wing, a 22-year-old from Madurai, B. Mukilan, was arrested for possession of 3 kg of ganja near the Madhavaram bus stand.

On Saturday, Egmore Police arrested a 33 year old man, Pritham Chand Pradhan near Nair bridge and seized 2.12 kg of ganja from him.

All four accused were produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.