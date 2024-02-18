Four held on attempt to murder charges in New Washermanpet

CHENNAI: City Police on Saturday arrested four persons on an attempt to murder charges after they made a grievous attack on a 24-year-old rowdy in New Washermanpet a day ago.

V Yogesh (24), a history sheeter was standing near Chettikulam ground in New Washermanpet when the gang rounded him up and picked up a quarrel with him. Before Yogesh could leave the scene, the gang attacked him with knives and fled the scene.

Passerby rescued Yogesh and moved him to a hospital for treatment. On information, New Washermanpet Police registered a case and conducted investigations. Probe revealed that Yogesh was attacked by a gang led by Rajesh alias Dori Rajesh who had previous enmity with Yogesh.

On Saturday, Police arrested K Rajesh (35) of Kaladipet, U Raghupathi (28) of Royapet, S Dinesh (21) and V Sasitharan (22)- both from Tiruvottiyur.

Investigations revealed that, in 2023, Yogesh and his associates had attacked Sasitharan after which Sasitharan's friend, Rajesh plotted to exact revenge on Yogesh and executed their plan on Friday. Rajesh too is a history-sheeter and has murder and attempt to murder charges against him.

All four accused were produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.