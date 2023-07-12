Four held for supplying ganja to students, 30 kg contraband seized

CHENNAI: Four me were arrested for allegedly supplying ganja to college students in southern suburbs on Monday. Police seized 30 kgs of ganja from them. The police received information that ganja is being supplied regularly to the college students in Pallavaram, Pammal, and Chromepet.

The peddlers were taking orders through WhatsApp and delivering the ganja to their doorstep, and receiving the money through UPI. The special team police on Monday, during the patrol, noticed four men were standing suspiciously near the Pallavaram railway station. During the inquiry, the police found they were Simon Tiparma (29), Sanju (27), James (22) and Suraj (29), all from Tripura, staying in the locality working in hotels and tea stalls. However, since the group were evasive in their replies, the police detained them at the police station.

During interrogation, they told the police that they would supply ganja after work hours. The group would smuggle the ganja from Andhra Pradesh and supply it to the college students in the suburbs, police alleged. Later when police searched their rooms, the team seized over 30 kgs of ganja worth Rs 5 lakhs and all four of them were arrested, and they were remanded to judicial custody.