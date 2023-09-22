Four held for history sheeter's murder in Ennore

CHENNAI: Fishing Harbour Police on Friday arrested four persons on murder charges after a person they assaulted on Wednesday due to previous enmity succumbed to his injuries on Thursday.

The victim, M Surya (28) alias Kerala Surya was a history sheeter and lived in Tsunami quarters, Ennore and was working in fishing boats.

On Wednesday night, he was standing near a petrol bunk in Kasimedu when four persons rounded him up and attacked him with weapons and fled the scene. Surya was admitted to a hospital and was undergoing treatment, where he succumbed.

Police who had initially booked a case of attempt to murder altered the sections to murder and arrested M Santhish (30) of Kasimedu, D Nisanthan (29) of Royapuram, K Lokesh (19) of Tiruvottiyur and L Gunasekaran (20) of Ernavoor.

Investigations revealed the deceased and Nisanthan had previous enmity and the latter along with his friends plotted to murder Surya.

Santhosh and Nisanthan already have a murder case against them. All four were produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.