Four held for attacking policeman, hurling stones at patrol vehicle

CHENNAI: Four persons were arrested for allegedly hurling stones at a police patrol vehicle and injuring a policeman near Moolakothalam cemetery on Monday night when police asked them to leave after finding them consuming liquor there.

Police Constable Rajkumar, who is attached to the Washermenpet Police Station was injured in the attack, police said. Rajkumar was treated for his injuries at Government Stanley Hospital.

Rajkumar and his colleague, Selvakumar who were on night patrol went to the cemetery after hearing noise and found a gang drinking there.

When the duo warned them to leave, the men started hurling stones at the policemen and fled the scene. Selvakumar managed to escape the attack while Rajkumar sustained injuries.

Based on a complaint by the constable Rajkumar, Washermanpet police registered a case and arrested G. Ajay (22), K Ramu (28), D Charles (24) and A Yogesh (21) - all residents of Old Washermenpet.

All four of them were produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.