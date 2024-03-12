Four college students travelling footboard in bus crashed to death

CHENNAI: In a gruesome incident, four college students who were travelling on footboard in a private bus crashed to death near Maduranthakam on Tuesday morning.



The four other students who suffered severe injuries were admitted to the Chengalpattu GH.

On Tuesday morning the students of Sri Malolan College of Arts and Science boarded the private bus from Melmaruvathur to Maduranthakam. Since there are very few government buses on the route and they don't operate on time, the people used to board the private buses.

Police said by the time the students boarded the bus at several stops in Melmaruvathur it was already full and all of them travelled by hanging on the edge of the steps.

When the bus was on the National Highway in Thirunagalur junction near Maduranthakam the vehicle rubbed against a stationary container lorry and at that time the students who were travelling on the steps were crashed against the lorry and all of them fell on the road.

Police said with grievous injuries Danush (18), Kamesh (19), and Moniesh (19), died on the spot and five others who suffered injuries were rushed to Maduranthagam GH but there Ravi Chandran (18) died without responding to treatment.

The four other students were referred to the Chengalpattu GH. The Melmaruvathur police who visited the spot have registered a case and a search is on to nab the lorry driver who is missing. Following the incident, the traffic was affected on the National Highway for about two hours.