Four arrested in teenager’s murder

CHENNAI: Two days after R Seenu (19) was found dead by the railway tracks in Pulianthope, police arrested four persons for his murder.

Seenu was a resident of Murthy Nagar in Pulianthope. Investigations revealed that he was invited by his friends for a chat and never returned home.

Police recovered knives and beer bottles near his body, registered a case of murder, and arrested four persons from Seenu’s neighbourhood – S Surya (24), M Manikandan (23), S Manikandan (20) and A Sam (19).

It was found that Surya’s relative, Giri had died over a drug overdose. Seenu and Giri were friends, and Surya suspected that Seenu had influenced him.

When Seenu did not attend Giri’s funeral, an incensed Surya plotted his murder.

All four persons were produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.

Police have launched a search for two more suspects.