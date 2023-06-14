Four arrested in connection with MM Nagar murder

CHENNAI: Police on Tuesday arrested four men in connection with the murder of the Vanniyar Sangam president in Maraimalai Nagar.

K Kali (45) of Kaathur village in Maraimalai Nagar was the head of the Chengalpattu Vanniyar Sangam and also is member of the PMK party.

On Monday morning he was brutally attacked by a group of men when Kali was having a cup of tea in a shop near the National Highway in Maraimalai Nagar.

The onlookers rushed Kali to a private hospital in Potheri but there he died without responding to treatment. The Maraimalai Nagar police who registered a case were trying to identify the gang with the help of CCTV and mobile phone signals.

On Monday evening the police found one of the two-wheelers abandoned near the junction in Urapakkam and during the investigation they found it belongs to Vigneshwaran of Kaathur village.

Following that on Tuesday early morning the police caught Vigneshwaran (19) in Maraimalai Nagar and based on the inputs given by him the police arrested Sabari, Venkateswaran and another person of the gang from the same locality.

During interrogation, they told the police that on May 23 a quarrel broke out between Ninaikathur village Kowshik’s gang and Sabari’s gang in Maraimalai Nagar.

At that time Kali went and held peace talks with them and solved the issue. After the incident, Kowshik’s gang went and attacked Vigneshwaran’s brother with knives.

Sabari’s group suspected that Kali was behind this and they decided to kill him and were waiting for a day when he would be travelling alone and on Monday they killed him as per the plan. The police have registered a case and are searching for two others who are absconding.