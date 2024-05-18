Four arrested for possession of 1,100 painkiller tablets in Korukkupet

CHENNAI: The City police arrested four persons for possession of painkiller tablets in Korukkupet on Friday and seized 1,100 tablets worth Rs 40,000 from them.

Acting on a tip-off, RK Nagar police searched the house of a suspect named Rajesh, an auto driver, and found 140 tablets with him.

The police searched the house of Rajesh's brother based on his inputs and seized 950 tablets. After investigations, police arrested Rajesh (22), his brother, Ranjith (27), Ganesh (21) and Udayakumar (21).

Investigations revealed that the accused had ordered the tablets online and bought ten strips for Rs 4,500, but sold one strip for Rs 2,000. Police said that they had a WhatsApp group through which they sold the painkiller tablets to youths and encouraged the youths to administer the tablets in syringes.

The accused had been previously involved in several cases including attempts to murder, and theft, according to the police.